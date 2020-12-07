Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rises By 21.7%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,841,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 1,513,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $20.50 on Monday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

