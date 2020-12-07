Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.7 days.

SHERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

SHERF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

