Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.