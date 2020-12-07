Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

