Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

