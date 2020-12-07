Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Semtech stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

