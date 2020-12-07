Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,815,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 12,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.2 days.
Shares of SIUIF stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile
