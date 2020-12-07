Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,815,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 12,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 444.2 days.

Shares of SIUIF stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

