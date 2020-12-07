Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 31.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

