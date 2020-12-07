Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 310.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

