Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

