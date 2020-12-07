Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $232.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $354.40.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.