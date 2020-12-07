Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 277 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.