Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $366.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

