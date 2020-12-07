Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 93,139.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 37,673,791 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,634,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 475.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 187,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 155,245 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 490.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 132,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 110,086 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

