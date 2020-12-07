Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 22,805 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

