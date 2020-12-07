Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 198 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $324.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,356. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

