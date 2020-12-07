Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

