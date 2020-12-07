Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $224.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $224.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

