Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,400,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $208.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

