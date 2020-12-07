Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

