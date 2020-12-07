Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122,564 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WWW opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

