Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $178.10.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

