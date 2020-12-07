Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 849.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 280,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 350,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.