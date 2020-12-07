Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 257.4% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $155.20 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

