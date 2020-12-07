Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $88,499,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,542,304 shares of company stock worth $208,242,825.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.