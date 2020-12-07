Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 580 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $158.09. The company has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

