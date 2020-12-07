Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $862,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ciena by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $107,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,695 shares of company stock worth $1,506,320 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

