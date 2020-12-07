Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.50 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.