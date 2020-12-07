Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

