Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,204 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

NYSE LYV opened at $70.00 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

