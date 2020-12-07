Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

