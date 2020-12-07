Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

