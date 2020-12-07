Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.