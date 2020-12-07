Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

