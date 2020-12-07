Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,162.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

