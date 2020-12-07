Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $119.15 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

