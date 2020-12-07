Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 264.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

TRNO opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

