Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $676,175. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

