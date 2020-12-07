Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,698 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCSG opened at $23.90 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

