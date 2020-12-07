Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 289,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

