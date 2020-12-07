Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $118.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

