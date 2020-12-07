Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after buying an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after buying an additional 128,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $97.27 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

