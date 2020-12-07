Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 8,759 Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $111.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.