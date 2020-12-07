Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 237 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $2,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 183.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $175.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,300. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

