Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mplx by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646,037 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,878,000 after buying an additional 431,001 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,601,000 after buying an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,193,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 2,987,323 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243.

Mplx stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.95. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

