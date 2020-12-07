Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

