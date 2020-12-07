Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 67,626 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock worth $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

GNTX opened at $33.86 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

