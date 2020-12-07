Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.59 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

