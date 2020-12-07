Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 9,467 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $129.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $131.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

