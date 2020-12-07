Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 7,721 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 310,962 shares of company stock valued at $46,840,885. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.