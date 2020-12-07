Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $137,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 294,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

